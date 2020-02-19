First, I would like to try to answer the Leader-Vindicator’s question about who supervises the supervisors.
Municipal government performed its functions of the community it governs. It speaks for the community to the outside world, and is given power to circumscribe individual rights for the good of society. One would think that the residents, or constituents if you will, have a large role in the answer to that question.
With that being said, it seems the whole problem that afflicts our township is nothing more than immature, childish jealousy which is holding the operation of our township hostage. The more I’m supported, the worse our government performs. You re-elected me and I lost my job of 30 years. Some of you that support me and having street service for over 70 years, lost that service. There was a good bit of that stuff that smells said for justification, but the law was very specific. Another supporter could not get her basement drain repaired after the township tore it out. There are many more of you who have similar stories and can relate. So what we have is childish, vindictive jealousy. Obviously from the election results, most of you have already figured this out.
I was not going to feed this cancer, but after reading the article in last week’s paper, and receiving many phone calls, I felt the need for some clarification.
Yes, I did state six or more years ago, and still believe and say, that $20 an hour, along with the benefits, is too much for the township. Mr. [Josh] Minich and his auditors failed to mention why something was not done then. They also failed to mention that they gave this year, [supervisor] Eric Myers, who has only four years of experience, $20 an hour with benefits if he works. Now, why would one cut the wage and most benefits from a qualified 30-year man, and give a man that just started more? I think you all can figure out why nothing was done then, and why Kenny [Lee] and I fell short.
I ask you good people, does this not smell? And what smells to high heaven is not the hourly rate — which by the way, my opinion was $18.50 instead of $20 and which is about on target with my research — but is the stripping of 30 years of earned benefits by a union president [Minich], because I was a supervisor that had not bworked the previous year. I asked to work many times, but the supervisors didn’t like me and kept me from working. They were petitioned by 350-plus residents to grow up and work together as elected to do. This never happened because of childish jealousy over voter support for me.
We all know the reason for the pay cuts and loss of benefits, and this us why the B.S. that was orchestrated for the newspaper smells! Do you think a lifetime of experience in road construction, including paving, the ability to operate many types of equipment, 12 or more years being a superintendent, and 30 years being your supervisor should be forgotten?
By the way, when I was elected to the township, the equipment that we had was worn out or in a sad state of repair. Trucks had bald tires and you would be lucky to get work out of them. An air compressor that would hardly blow up a child’s inflatable, and a pressure washer that didn’t have enough pressure to clean that child’s rear end. And not to mention that money had to be borrowed to make payroll and get through winters. That’s where we were and you all know how far we came without a single tax increase. This was achieved by working together.
Now, I ask, do you think this was part of the consideration for taking and not giving benefits to Kenny and I? What achievement have you noticed in the past few years? Also, the size and mileage of the township, number of employees, number and types of equipment used, and much more, should have all been matched for consideration.
We can only hope that this cancer that’s holding the township hostage and using the township as its playing field because of a desire to dismantle an individual, will come to an end. It is way past time to put the obvious to rest, and realize that the hole that is being dug will eventually swallow you. My intent for writing this was not meant to divide, but to hope that we can all see this is not working. It’s time to try another way or let Election Day do its job and then live with the results.
In closing to all, my sincere apologies for what we are enduring. Most important is my heartfelt thanks for being there.