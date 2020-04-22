I must speak. Now is the time. Today is the day.
Taking a step back and looking at the big picture, the aerial view of the current state of affairs for America and times in which we live. It has become apparent to me that the more oppressive the heavy hand of government’s overwhelming yoke of demands becomes, the less freedom and liberty it allows. And thus the greater the suffering thrust upon all of us. Within the confines of “total lockdown” we collectively become depressed, sullen and numb to what it truly means to be an American. Americans are tremendously productive, for we feed the world. Americans are joyful and full of life, it is our God-given right and we embrace it as a natural extension of our birthright. Americans are innovators, for from the inspiration of generations past and present, we create a better tomorrow. We chase the riddles of the universe while creating product after product that makes life easier, safer and healthier. Simply put, we are a force for good on this small planet.
Yet, the world as we know it has stopped. Ground to a shattered halt by a microscopic organism of evil origins yielding wicked results. This is nothing new. The United States has been through this before. If you wish to see proof of one such historical event, walk through any of the old cemeteries and look for the weathered tombstones with the date of death in and around 1918. They forlornly proclaim the tragic loss of many of America’s sons and daughters. Yet that generation, even in its trauma and pain, continued to live lives of wonder and amazement while embracing the American Dream. They bravely innovated their way towards a brilliant horizon.
As a nation, we have forgotten that we too must be brave and embrace the future with joyful attitudes while casting off the constraints of this massive governmental overreach. Time to realize that true liberty and freedom can’t be broken into ten-thousand splinters by nebulous science tirelessly preached by a host of mini-tyrants. For I see for what they are; technocratic souls that are afraid of shadows. They are broken in spirit and try daily to force their cowardice upon us all.
It is time to stop the madness or being frozen in stasis while shivering in the dark!
Stand up! Let’s all raise our voices as one loving people and reclaim the freedom, the liberty and our God-given rights to pursue happiness as the Children of God we so righteously are. As for me, I am over it! I refuse to sink one more inch into the abyss or tyranny so blatantly tied around my neck. If this goes on much longer there will be nothing left to resurface to. We, as a people, must not allow our generation to become the broken link in the divine chain called America.
It is time to reclaim our sacred birthright as the Sons and Daughters of Liberty!
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township