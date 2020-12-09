Based on personal experience, Clarion County has more good people than not. I don’t know if that is true for all counties in these United States, but it would seem to be a natural assumption. The big question to me is, how did Fox News disrupt the usual goodwill to all men I saw and still see in many, since arriving in the United States in 1966?
I think the answer is simple; the word to describe it is: Propaganda!
I can only liken it to Tokyo Rose whose job it was in World War II to demoralize our troops. The name is obvious, but it was many women who broadcast for Japan, and no one Tokyo Rose actually existed.
Other names such as Lord Haw Haw come to mind. He was American born, then became a British citizen, who moved to Germany and became a German citizen by 1940 and eventually the star of the Nazi Propaganda Show. Unlike the many Tokyo Rose females used by the Japanese propagandists, he was one man, and his name was William Brooke Joyce. He was a Fascist Nazi propagandist, bent on destroying the morale of British, U.S. and other allied troops. Joyce was what many would consider as mean. Mean is not a mental illness, it is a hatred of the heart brought on by years of tacit propaganda, tacit in the sense that the parents, etc. or others don’t realize they preach hate to youth, which creates anger toward most unlike them.
William Brooke Joyce was attacked when younger, and had his face slashed, yet he blamed a “Communist Jew” as he described the attacker, because of his hatred of Jews. It was only his wife’s honesty which saved one or more Jews from certain death when she revealed the true attacker. Her exact words were, “It wasn’t a Jewish Communist who disfigured him ... He was knifed by an Irish woman.”
Joyce had the ability to mesmerize people, and the people who he mesmerized were Fascists. Here is what one person saw when listening to Joyce spew Fascist hatred, much like Fox News hosts do, in my opinion.
I sense that when I listen to the “Loudest Voice” in the room, whenever Hannity or Carlson or one of their British co-hosts are on the shows at night. Their anger seems justified, the content of what they spew seems believable, their savior, Trump! Yet, if you look beyond the “brainwashing” attempt, you realize that Hannity, Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Steve Hilton and others, are simply getting paid huge salaries to make people think Fascism is good, and Antifa, (Antifascist) is bad. Yet the United States fought Fascism in the Second World War! The propaganda has worked, it seems, for some who provide opinion on these very pages, and I do not deny their right to such opinion, but my gut tells me that there are many out there in Clarion County and elsewhere, who have a basic love of mankind, and really don’t want to be victim to such hatred that it then is adopted by their children.
Actually, by comparison, the Rose, Haw Haw and Sally’s were mild attacks if you hear Clucker Carlson rant hatred toward the “demoncrats” as some describe the left. I am not a Christian, but those of you who are, how do you justify your faith with such vitriol?
It boggles the mind, yet I assume some of you think if Trump puts his hands on the shoulders of these “Loudest Voices,” he can walk on water, yet we all know he cannot, unless the pond is frozen!
He botched the COVID crisis, yet that gets overlooked, as the stock market does well. I wonder how Jesus would have looked at that, when he fed the masses: Look here, one fish for the many, because I will teach you to fish, or many fish for the few, if I teach you to legally steal. Hmmm! I don’t enjoy being an atheist, but to be Christian, I would have to be Right, and I prefer being Independent, unless the Right stops being wrong, in my eyes.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg