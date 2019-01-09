The Toys for Angels Committee extends a heartfelt “Thank You” to all of the churches, individuals and businesses who helped make this Christmas special for area families. Approximately 160 children from 53 families received clothing, footwear, toys and treat bags this year.
Helping make this possible were members from the following churches: Allens Mills UMC, Brookville First Church of God, Brookville First UMC, Brookville Presbyterian Church, Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Emerickville UMC, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Mount Pleasant UMC, North Freedom UMC, Ohl UMC, Pleasant Hill Bible Chapel, Roseville Independent Chapel, Stanton UMC and Zion Lutheran Church.
On Oct. 8, we will plan to meet at 7 p.m. at the Brookville Food Pantry. Representatives from the churches that participated will be contacted about this. Churches that desire to be a part of Toys for Angels 2019 should call (814) 856-2078 to be added to the phone list.
Thank you again for being a blessing to children and families in our area. Matthew 25:40 says, “Whatever you do for the least of these brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me.”
ROBIN ORRIS
Toys for Angels
Committee
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The letter is also endorsed by Linda Barnacastle, Tawnia Norris and Kathy Dinger.]
