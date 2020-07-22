Increasingly it has become hard for me not to notice trends that are occurring in real time directly before my eyes. So-called peaceful protests that burn, loot and kill people, all to the mantra of “No justice! No peace!” I see this as tragically ironic.
I see that the BLM movement has become a lucrative fundraising arm (via Act Blue) for the Democratic Party and uses “in your face” tactics of demanding that you either submit to their pronouncements or you will be blacklisted, pilloried, cast down, castigated and torn from the pages of history — or else!
I see that Antifa is a violent Marxist organization that is not afraid to use fear to get what they want by any means possible. It also appears that all they really want is for the complete and total destruction of America. I see the setting for open conflict being staged, I see our history being torn down, bad-mouthed, set on fire and weaponized to achieve a very specific outcome to totalitarian Marxism. All while the vast majority of Americans remain clueless. Simply doing their very best to put food on the table while going about their daily lives.
I see that medical science, along with any potential cures and treatments for COVID-19, are so obscured by the media that it is hard to get a straight answer on anything that even remotely resembles a clear path forward. I see that the schools are trying to be controlled by so many different agenda-driven special interest groups that our school systems have become a minefield of dysfunction wrapped in a world of paranoia and lost dreams. Schools have such a heartfelt grasp on all of us. All that good people really want for their children is a healthy and fun environment while enjoying a touch of the American dream. Simply put, we want a great educational experience for our kids. But, this multi-billion dollar enterprise also involves huge egos, all their own demands, and all vying for power and control. To me this is an enigma wrapped in a shouting match.
I see polite conversations instantly turning to “hot” by one mere “slip” in speech that triggers some perceived “righteous indignation” (which of course is anything but). Obviously facts must never be allowed within certain topics! I see too many uninformed people who can’t even begin to fathom the “big picture” and how there are secondary and tertiary effects to every choice that must be made. There are exactly zero “no risk” scenarios to our current predicament. At every point in our journey we must take our best shot and move forward. Collectively, as a society, we must do the same thing. It’s time to choose wisely, then run with grace, dignity and fearlessness into the future. As a nation, will we always make the right choice? Heck no! But we can learn to compensate, correct our course and continue the journey set before us. Together we will learn from our lessons while endeavoring to do better.
I clearly see that we are within the matrix of “may you live in exciting times” as the ancient Chinese curse so clearly warned. And, that too, is more than tragically ironic.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township