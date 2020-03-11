For quite some time, I’ve been of thought that the political party labels Republican and Democrat are becoming outmoded, giving way to Conservative and Liberal. If you tell me you’re a Republican or a Democrat, I will ask liberal or conservative?
Conservatives have all but vanished from the Democratic Party, leaving it unchallenged to liberals who, beginning in 2016, started showing their true colors of fostering socialism and open borders to win elections and control, offering free this and free that while curtailing freedom. Displaying hatred, violence and a lack of civility. And add the truly despicable colors of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the President’s State of the Union speech.
These true radical liberals and unbecoming colors may well backfire and serve as a catalyst for paving the way for more and more liberals to question being liberal, and to choose becoming commonsense conservatives. Hallelujah to that happening this election year to foster one nation, undivided, under God in whom we trust, and a greater America. A renaissance of conservatism so to speak to save our Republic.
DICK “SMOKEY” STOVER
West Newton
and formerly of
New Bethlehem