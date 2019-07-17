In a recent edition of the Washington Post — prior to the 4th of July spectacle in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. — Ted Widmer, distinguished lecturer at the Macaulay Honors College of the City University of New York wrote a humorous article titled “Lincoln vs. Trump: Who said it best?” Widmer has published a two-volume set of books reviewing and analyzing presidential speeches and has a pretty fair insight into the highs and lows of presidential pontificating.
Widmer organized his article around 15 different subject areas including education, taxes and science, comparing comments from both Lincoln and Trump in each of those 15 areas. My favorite was “Science.” Consider the following:
Lincoln: “Of all the forces of nature, I should think the wind contains the largest amount of motive power — that is, the power to move things. Take any given space of the Earth’s surface — for instance, Illinois — and all the power exerted by all the men, and beasts and running water and steam, over and upon it, shall not equal the 100th part of what is exerted by the blowing of the wind over and upon the same space.”
Trump: “If Hilary got in … you’d be doing wind. Windmills. Weeeng. And if it doesn’t blow, you can forget about television for that night. ‘Darling, I want to watch television.’ ‘I’m sorry! The wind isn’t blowing.’ I know a lot about wind. I know a lot about wind.”
What can we say? His ignorance is unbounded. He knows nothing about wind-generated electric power, and so many other things.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.