Many of The L-V readers may remember the public service announcements from 1987 that showed an egg, and the caption of “your brain,” paired with another picture of an egg getting fried in a frying pan, and the accompanying caption of “your brain on drugs.”
Well, we all know that T-Rump had access to, and received treatment with, Regeneron, Remdesivir, Dexamethasone (a corticosteroid) as well as other non-drug treatments including monoclonal antibodies, supplemental oxygen, and probably if he had anything to say about it, liberal doses of Clorox, Mr. Clean, Lysol, and who knows what else.
Interestingly, Dexamethasone and other corticosteroids have a wide range of effects, including symptoms of hypomania, mania, depression and psychosis occur during corticosteroid therapy as well as cognitive changes, particularly deficits in verbal or declarative memory. Psychiatric symptoms appear to be dose-dependent and generally occur during the first few weeks of therapy.
Keep the above in mind when considering two of Trump’s public statements in the week after his release from Walter Reed Army Hospital. Those statements include:
A campaign statement directed toward senior citizens, given from the South Lawn of the White House in which he said, “To my favorite people in the world, the seniors. I’m a senior. I know you don’t know that. Nobody knows that. Maybe you don’t have to tell them. But I’m a senior.”
Shortly thereafter in a call to a TV host known as one of Trump’s hand puppets, Trump said, among myriad other drivel, “I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young.”
This, from the self-proclaimed “very stable genius.” Yikes!
Let’s all hope that the remaining White House staff that have not left or that are not self-quarantined with their own COVID infection, keep this guy away from the “button.”
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.