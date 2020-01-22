Our President is a bully. You can tell by the tone of his speeches and tweets that he has no regard for anyone who criticizes or opposes him in any way. He rants and raves about foreign corruption as a deflection from his own works and misdeeds.
Everyone knows that a bully is a coward and yet so many of his Tea Party loyalists would seemingly defend him to the death of this country and our democracy. He could go out on Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and they would still vote for him.
I reference the writings of Mr. Shick quoting conspiracy theories he heard on The Blaze, or faux news. He likes to trash talk anyone who disagrees with his savior in chief.
The do-nothing Republicans had control of the House, Senate and Executive office for two years and accomplished nothing except trying to stack the Supreme Court, give a tax break to the 1 percent and kick poor people off SNAP.
Fifteen-thousand lies and counting. How presidential is that?
Dear Mr. Shick: I am one of those Democrats you demonize with your diatribe and rhetoric. I do not hate Trump.
I don’t understand how you can condone what he is doing to our country and the democracy we cherish. In all of my life I have never experienced such a brazen attack on our democracy as this opaque administration is trying to conduct right before our eyes.
WILSON ORSHAL
New Bethlehem