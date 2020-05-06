Members of both Clarion County parties recommend that you get your application for mail-in ballots in now, in spite of President Trump lying about vote tampering. But both parties don’t treat your life, your job, your healthcare, and your money the same.
Trump claims that Democrats want open borders. Who’s paying for Trump’s monument to Trump (The Wall)? Your tax dollars, not Mexico, and not with the current smart technologies that Democratic legislators want, either. No one wants open borders; we want American taxpayer dollars wisely spent and no Trump concentration camps.
Three-and-a-half-million people worldwide have gotten COVID-19, almost 250,000 have died from this pandemic. In America, with Trump’s denial for at least two months, and not nearly the testing or equipment we need, another Trump failure. And with less than 5 percent of the world’s population, almost 1.2 million have gotten coronavirus, and almost 70,000 have died. No one (and that means you) is immune until they have had it and no one knows how long immunity may last.
Seven of Trump’s campaign and administration officials were criminals and went to jail for him. Trump was impeached. He has been accused of rape and sexual assault about 25 times. GOP politicians protect him and cower in fear of Trump in spite of the facts.
Facts matter. Truth matters.
You work for what you get, yet wages and benefits are not going up. Where are those promised factories with good wages that produce the medicines and medical equipment, and every thing else we need to stay alive if those other countries shut America off? Some moms and dads still have two or three low wage jobs and are trying to raise a family. Good paying jobs are not nearly as available because America doesn’t make much anymore. The Greedy Old Propagandist politicians are trying and oftentimes succeeding at transferring our tax dollars into private wealthy wallets by privatization of schools, the Post Office, cutting and privatizing our social safety net, etc. Social Security and Medicaid are on the chopping block in Trump’s budget. Senator Casey said, “Damn right” when I told him that budgets are moral documents. Democrats care for you, stand up for you, whether the propaganda lets you know it or not. Corporations take our tax dollars and we pay more; Greedy Old Propagandist politicians make millions by writing laws that support those takings.
Your healthcare costs for monthlong hospital stays with nursing home rehabilitation for coronavirus will be gigantic. Single-payer Medicare for all healthcare would have cost about half in normal times, before COVID-19. Now, what will the 30 million Americans without health insurance do, and what will this do to everyone’s insurance costs? Trump is this minute going to court to take Obamacare away, and the weak GOP politicians say nothing to defend those who need it.
Trump’s globalism allows his daughter to get Chinese patents, paying low wages to foreigners for her expensive baubles. Huge corporations have intercepted the money meant for small business relief due to coronavirus. Trump’s administration has intercepted planes full of coronavirus supplies and taken them. Why are those things not made here? Have any steps been taken for new industry in America?
Our environment has and is being sold off to the highest bidder to be pillaged, and average Americans do without. Americans deserve better. Vote Blue.