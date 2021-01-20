Trump’s approval rating started out at 45.5 percent at the beginning of his presidency — and now sits at 39.8 percent as of Thursday (Jan. 14) morning, according to 538’s presidential approval average. Trump has never had a majority of Americans approve of his job as president under 538’s aggregate of polls.
A day before the domestic terrorist attack on Congress, 53.2 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump’s job as president, the average of polling shows, with 42.6 percent approving. Now, FiveThirtyEight shows 56 percent disapproving and 39.8 percent approving — one of the steepest declines during Trump’s time in office and his lowest approval rating since February 2019.
I’m shocked by these numbers! Almost 40 percent of those polled still approve of Treasonous T-Rump, the insurrection instigator. Did they not hear his invocation to attack the Capitol (and those duly elected members inside)? Did they not see the videos? Have they not had access to reputable reporting and media?
I guess some willingly drink the Kool-Aid as they did with Jim Jones in Jonestown, Guyana in 1978. At least for the Kool-Aid coming out of the White House, there is an antidote — reputable media and reporters, research and actual facts (not alternative facts like Kelly Anne invented), and real reporters (that category excludes Rush, Hannity, and that ilk).
One question remains as Trump faces life after the Presidency: Will his civil and criminal trials be broadcast live like both impeachments? I’ll gladly watch.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.