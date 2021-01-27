Did God so love the world, he gave them Fox News? If so, then to prove all men are created equal, and to allow a two-party system, we must assume God so loved the world: he also gave them Jimmy Carter.
Words from Carter: “When people are intimidated about having their own opinions, oppression is at hand.”
Words from Fox’s Tucker Carson: Leaders of the Democratic Party should be disqualified from running the country because they “despise” it.
Fascism is what Fox promoted, spinning it to be the “Demon-crats” and their wind-blown kind, drifting in the wind aimlessly, who were the Christian enemy of the more stable Christian Right. They proved to you — and they had to prove it, or you would not buy it — that the words of self-professed “proper” Christians, Hannity and Carlson, and their kind, were the only words you needed, beyond how your local center of faith re-interpreted the word to fit to the Fox narrative, the words that Fox used to con you into submission — but not of your God, submission to misled men, lesser men.
The Fascist mob attack on the Capitol is hopefully the end of that foolishness. But who can know?
Oh, wait, we can again look to President Jimmy Carter, who is not a Right-Wing Christian, for answers.
Poor Jimmy Carter, labeled a Demon-crat, here is a glimpse of his life today: Former President Jimmy Carter, the longest-living American president in history, celebrated his 96th birthday on Oct. 1, 2020. The 39th president remains an active member of the human-rights organization he co-founded and still enjoys a variety of hobbies both old and new. He still writes books, teaches Sunday school, and volunteers.
More words from President Jimmy Carter: “We should live our lives as though Christ was coming this afternoon.”
Perhaps his most fitting words for this moment in our history are: “A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It is a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity.”
And for those who still don’t get it, he said: “Wear a sweater!”
For God so loved the two-party system, he created Jimmy’s brother, and Billy Beer.
Let us pray we can continue to “Party-on” for all Americans, and after all are bandaged, again reach out to the world.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg