Cannon Hinnant, a five-year-old white boy from North Carolina who was innocently riding his bicycle on the sidewalk was intentionally shot in the head at point blank range by a black man, Darius Sessoms, his next door neighbor. Cannon was probably only guilty of most things a 5-year-old boy would be guilty of, maybe stealing a few cookies from the cookie jar, terrorizing the family pet, not brushing his teeth — but you can be certain, unlike George Floyd, he did not spend eight combined years in prison, and was not being busted for selling drugs the day he met his inevitable demise.
There is no political gain in telling the story of Cannon Hinnant. Why is this happening? Where is the outrage? Where are the burning buildings? That’s right, that would not make any sense whatsoever, it would not change one thing. Cannon is dead and Darius Sessoms will face a jury of his peers for the unthinkable murder that he committed, and the Hinnant family will spend the rest of their lives grieving over the terrible loss of their son. Period!
So why the difference in reaction to a death of people of different skin color? The difference is the socialist organization Antifa, and Black Lives Matter. Antifa’s radical views intersect with socialism, communism and anarchism, and the organization opposes capitalism and authority. Antifa leans to the far left, and the Democratic Party has very similar aspirations, though Antifa is not a unified organization, but rather a movement without known leadership structure. Antifa focuses on fighting the far right, they believe Trump threatens America’s multi-racial democracy, and their quest for socialism, and they want Trump out of office. If Antifa gets its way, violence and fear will replace the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. A nation divided will soon fall, and that is their objective.
Antifa capitalizes on Black Lives Matter crowds to intersperse among them, and they ramp up the hysteria to a fever pitch, to an overblown state to where facts don’t matter. Antifa gets maximum usage of BLM by having unwitting accomplices to share the looting and destruction of privately owned businesses, government buildings, statues, monuments and other markers of America’s past and success.
Antifa is determined to create chaos and point the finger at racism and capitalism as problems with our society in an effort to have Socialists Biden and Harris elected. BLM is motivated by the idea of having the taxpayers cut a check for $14 trillion for “reparations” for slavery. Biden/Harris will reciprocate with reparations if elected.
The MSM is an accomplice for sensationalizing and abetting those who are out to destroy this once great nation, as well as Democratic/Socialist mayors and governors who sympathize with, and take a “hands off” approach to the mayhem unleashed by Antifa. If you watch the MSM, there is a constant barrage of misinformation about oppression of the black community, when in fact, that magnitude of racism does not exist; however, the news media persists in perpetuating a false narrative about racism. Lawlessness and Socialism go hand in hand; you can’t have one without the other! Remember that on election day!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora