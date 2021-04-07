On Friday April 2, a 25-year-old Black man named Noah Green committed “suicide by police” in front of the U.S. Capitol Building. Choosing that method of death was a political statement by Green who was a Muslim, and a disciple of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. The MSM waited with bated breath anticipating a White Supremacist adorned with a MAGA hat, American flag, two AR-15’s, one in each hand, attacking the U.S. Capitol. Imagine the disappointment!
Within minutes the area was saturated with snipers, thousands of National Guard, S.W.A.T. vehicles, and news media, only to find a deranged Black man with a knife who hated the U.S. government. In the following hours there were comments from some of the congressmen and women who were very thankful that the fencing and two tiers of Jersey barriers were in place for their safety. The Capitol Police responded and neutralized the threat and sent the “would be” mass murderer to be with Allah.
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar commented: “it would have been worse if the suspect was carrying an AR-15 firearm.” The Socialist Democrats never miss an opportunity to limit your freedoms. Sadly, Officer William Evans died from injuries in the attack, and the story will move off the radar screen shortly after funeral services are completed and the officer is laid to rest.
Meanwhile, 2,000 miles southwest at the U.S./Mexico border, where common Americans live, the border is being overrun 24/7 by illegal aliens from as many as 50 countries. There are no Jersey barriers, no Capitol Police, no S.W.A.T. teams, no National Guard, and no news media at the behest of Joe Biden. There remains only a porous unfinished border wall that is meaningless until it is completed. Ranchers are facing night and day theft, destruction of property, towns are overrun with criminals, arrests have reached a 15-year high. The Border Patrol agents are now substituting as “daycare workers.” As of March 23, over 15,000 children were in U.S. custody, and they are living in harsh inhumane conditions due to severe overcrowding. Thanks President Biden!
The drug cartels are making millions of dollars having the adult males crossing the border carry weapons, drugs and extorting thousands of dollars from illegals to aid in crossing the border, while the Border Patrol are preoccupied with children. Thirty-six percent of female and 17 percent of male children from age six and up are sexually abused, and many will be sold into the sex trade when moving into the interior of the U.S. The occasional body is seen floating by in the Rio Grande River of those who weren’t so lucky.
Why? Most of the immigrants questioned have answered that they are invading the U.S. for the benefits, and they are not seeking asylum for customary lawful reasons. Many of the woman are pregnant and accompanied by small children, and an estimated 75 percent of the males are 15 to 18 years old, they are not arriving with valuable trade skills, at best they will pick fruit and vegetables or be labor in the building trades, but it is likely they will also enter gangs and the growing illegal drug trade in America.
Joe and Kamala are both asleep at the wheel. In her first assignment, Kamala was assigned to go to the border and assist in some type of reasonable assimilation for the illegals, but she is nowhere to be found. Sleepy Joe and the Socialist Democrats are solely responsible for every death, injury, sexual assault, and crime committed against, and by, the illegal immigrants. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, stands in front of a microphone and brazenly perjures herself daily telling us that the border is closed, and there is no crisis at the border! Stop the madness, finish the wall!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora