During the Typhoid Fever epidemic in New York in the early 1900s, hardworking Mary Malone was asymptomatic. This Irish cook killed, perhaps murdered, some of the 51 people who had eaten food she had prepared in the many households and one hospital she had worked over time. Mary was not aware, at least initially, that she was asymptomatic. (Carrying a disease while showing no symptoms or suffering from the disease).
When people she cooked for became ill, Mary, probably for her own safety, moved on. It was only after a family hired a Typhoid Fever Investigator, George Soper, that Mary was exposed as a carrier of Typhoid Fever. Mary would not believe it. Soper, said of her: “She seemed to be in perfect health…” That coupled with the fact she simply didn’t feel she had the disease, made Mary belligerent toward health and law authorities.
Mary was quarantined for refusing treatment of Typhoid Fever. The treatment of the time was to remove the gall bladder as it was thought to harbor the virus.
Upon release, three years later, with a warning not to cook for the public, Mary, again as a cook with an assumed name, took up employment at the Sloane Hospital for Women. Twenty-five people were infected, two died. Typhoid Mary, with 51 deaths now being attributed to her, was now a celebrity of death. She was again quarantined/incarcerated, but this time for life, until her death in 1938.
I reflected on this after just watching “Hacksaw Ridge” and the story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who as a medic faced a Court Martial prior going to war and won so he could carry no weapon. His only weapon, the Bible he carried to World War II. Doss, a good Christian by any account, believed in the commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.”
For saving 75 lives, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman in 1945.
The point I see worth mentioning is that both people, Mary Malone and Desmond Doss, stood up against authority for what they believed. Much like Jesus stood against the Romans who had invaded his country. Jesus had stood up for his country when he had kicked out the Roman money changers for trying to swap Shekels for Roman coins displaying the word Divine Caesar. Divine meaning a god.
Jesus, would not let a coin with the head of a “Fake” god be allowed in the Temple of his Father, the “One True God.” In a temper, he overturned the money changers’ tables.
So here-in lies the rub, as they say. Jesus had a perfect right to stand against the invading army of a dictator who claimed to be a god. His patriotism to Israel, his country and its people, and his Father, God, gave him that right, and he followed his Dad’s ways, of fighting for truth. What can be truer than that God creates and sustains life, and man and other circumstances, including disease, take it.
Desmond Doss never took a life in wartime yet faced battle with only the Bible as a weapon, to save lives. He did not protest other men taking lives to save his, however. The question is, had he known the proper translation of the 5th/6th commandment, “Thou Shalt Not Kill”, would he have then taken up a weapon?
Typhoid Mary Malone had no education regarding disease, but her stubbornness had no real merit, and although she did not try to kill people, she had according to the Hebrew Bible, it could be argued, murdered them. Did Mary Malone kill, or murder?
The proof in the pudding being the mis-translation by Jerome of the Hebrew word “murder.” He, Jerome, was commissioned by Constantine to translate the Bible into Greek, around 330 AD. Jerome only knew one word for the taking of a life, yet in Hebrew there are two words, kill and murder. You can kill the enemy, but if you take the life of an innocent, you have committed murder.
The commandment should read, “Thou shalt not murder.” That should give relief to any who only killed and thought or been told they had murdered. Had Mary Malone killed or murdered? If he knew of the proper use of kill vs. murder, would Desmond Doss have taken up a weapon beyond the Bible? Who can know?
During this time of stress facing the nation because of a virus, it would perhaps be wise for all of us to put intelligence over emotion (feelings), so we are better prepared to deal with this enemy of all the world’s people, because according to the God I understand, I get the feeling that it’s a fact that, “All Life Matters!”
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion