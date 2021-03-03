Well Steve-O, you really showed your “Demon-crat” intelligence in your letter last week pertaining to me. If the election was in November, then why wouldn’t the Judicial Watch come out in October? About the elections being rigged, why didn’t these liberal judges meet with the 300-plus people that signed affidavits that there was fraud? Because they are corrupt, cheating scumbags that would do anything to win.
Didn’t these judges, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler and all these devil worshippers swear on the Lord’s Bible to uphold the Constitution and the law of the land? Did they realize what the hand on the Bible and swearing to uphold the law means, or was it just routine and a mockery of God? I think if I was a follower of these demons as Smith and many others are, I would be worried about Judgement Day and having to answer to the Lord. Wake up, Steve-O.
Now, Steve-O, your President Biden is using a pen (not knowing what he’s signing), killing jobs by the thousands and destroying this great country so many men and women died for. Your president and vice president are morons, as are every “Demon-crat” in D.C.
Pelosi is against the wall to keep illegals out, yet she had a big fence built around the Capitol to protect her and her loonies. By the way, Pelosi and others knew days before the so-called riot at the Capitol, but said nothing. This was a set up by the Dems to get troublemakers there, so they could blame Trump and do another impeachment. These Dems are doing everything they blame President Trump for. Pelosi and Schumer would do anything for power, but do nothing for the U.S. citizens. They only want open borders to get more voters. They let prisoners out of jail to vote.
How about Cuomo and Wolf putting COVID patients in nursing homes and killing thousands? Cuomo is also being blamed for sexual misconduct. Was about Biden cupping the breast of a security person’s wife? The AG in Virginia is charged with sexual abuse, and the governor of Virginia accused of blackface.
Are you writing anything in the paper, Steve-O, about you home state? Did Judicial Watch tell you about the voter fraud in your state, or didn’t you want to hear?
We better get behind Trump unless you want socialism. Trump is the far Left’s biggest worry. They are scared to death of him. They are tearing down all the great things he did for the USA.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg