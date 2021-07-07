I asked someone — whom I greatly admire for his wisdom and ability to see beyond what is considered conventional knowledge — a deep question. It has been on my mind for years, but I guess I never had gotten around to synthesizing it down to its basis.
My question went like this, “Do you think we are under asymmetrical attack by more than one enemy? Since it appears we’ve been struck by a bioweapon, coordinated cyber warfare, advanced propaganda campaigns and outright infiltration of the highest levels of both governmental affairs and multinational corporations?”
After a long deliberate thought, he replied, “If we are, we are losing badly.”
I sadly must agree with his assessment. When you start to piece together the events that have occurred during the past six plus years, we have been staggered to the point of almost losing our identity as a nation. We are told relentlessly that we are unworthy of being Americans, that there is no place for us to rest and enjoy the fruits of our labors. Even worse; that our heritage is of absolutely zero value.
Also, during a very recent conversation with someone whom I both love and respect, I was asked a question that still resonates deep within my soul. I was asked, “When did patriotism, loving our country and being a true American become unacceptable?” Softly asked within a profoundly deep sorrow. You see, we both feel extremely fortunate and proud to have grown up in America, all while enjoying the fruits of our labors in peace and comfort with our families, friends and neighbors.
When you have such a pointedly blunt answer being given to a troubling question, and, when you have an equally troubling question being posed by a wise person, it is time to sit up and assess the current state of affairs in America and demand answers of those in power of what their true intentions are. Why are they allowing all of these attacks to be both coordinated and ongoing on a daily basis? As those who have gone before would declare: follow the money of those in power and see where that leads. At this stage of this conversation, I must beg to defer to smarter people than myself, for I do not know how to crack the code of where the money is flowing and who is profiting from its corruption, power and gain. For vast sums of money always equate to massive amounts of control over the human population.
America is in the crosshairs, and it appears many bursts of evil intentions have already landed punches within multiple areas of our nation’s spheres of influence: government, financial, education and our religious institutions. Being just a few of what comes to mind, while the true intent of our unidentified enemies is to deal America a crippling blow that takes us all back to the Stone Age.
It seems highly likely that we are under attack by advanced asymmetrical warfare by enemies both foreign and domestic. That blunt assessment is becoming clear. What are we going to do about it is the biggest question of our time. Our enemies’ purposeful intent is hiding our ability to see a clear way to win these hidden battles. We need fearless leaders who see our predicament clearly for exactly what it is, because losing this war will consume every single thing we know, love and cherish.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township