The Socialist Democrats are demonstrating once again that they are willing to trash the whole nation and the three branches of government to have an uncontrolled path to lawlessness and socialism. The irony is that Jerry Nadler who cried “Russian collusion” for four years during the Trump administration, and Hank Johnson who stated he feared the Island of Guam would “capsize” if we stationed 7,000 Marines there, are the ones trying to advance the addition of four more justices to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).
Their claim that Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell destroyed the SCOTUS is ludicrous. There have been times when there was a majority of “liberal” justices. We did not hear anything about “packing the court” then. Trump replaced Antonin Scalia who had an untimely death, Anthony Kennedy who retired, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died at the age of 87. Barack Obama asked RBG to retire so he could replace her, but she was too self aggrandizing and held her seat until her death. It was just America’s and Trump’s good fortune that Trump was in office to replace the former justices with Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who by the way, are “constitutionalists” as was intended by the Founders.
The Socialist Democrats are always standing at the podium claiming they are the real defenders of the U.S. Constitution, however, nothing could be farther from the truth. The happiest day in the life of a Socialist Democrat would be when they can stand at a bonfire and incinerate the Holy Bible, the Bill of Rights, and the U.S. Constitution. Gaining control is necessary to accomplish their goals, and it would be a very sad day in America if they achieve that!
The Founding Fathers of our nation wrote the U.S. Constitution with the intentions of it remaining intact, letter by letter, and word by word, to eternally have the same meaning. The term “conservative” has this meaning: “averse to change or innovation and holding traditional values.” Historically, the Founding Fathers knew that if the U.S. Constitution were interpreted in any other way than “conservative,” it would be debased and altered to have an unintentional interpretation. Ultimately, if we were to have followed the Founder’s advice, there would be “nobody” sitting on the SCOTUS that would be labeled liberal or progressive!
This nation is unique and exceptional, let’s return to the days when “The Rule of Law” was observed by everyone.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora