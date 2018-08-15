At the Union School Board meeting on Aug. 9, the merger concerning the Union/A-C Valley bands was discussed. Parents were questioning that when attending away games why both bands didn’t perform at halftime. Especially now that the travel time to the away games is so much greater. We were informed that the contract for the band this year is so much better than in the past, which is true. We were also informed that Ms. Hummel, our band director, was not invited to be a part of the contract negotiations.
My concern is that this is a co-op/merger of the bands that is still very much two separate bands. Football plays together as one team, cheerleading cheers as one squad, cross country competes as one team. Why is the band director at A-CV continually given the power to keep these kids separated? Why has their administration and ours allowed this to go on?
There is no negative that I can see from having both bands perform at every game. Different scenarios have been proposed to get the kids on the field at each game. Our school board and administration need to support our band director and do the right thing for our music program. The contract that is “better than the last one” is still not acceptable! Parents need to speak up, both from Union and A-C Valley.
SARA WEAVER
Rimersburg
