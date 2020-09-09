T-Rump touts himself as the “law and order” president. More like the “unlawful and disorderly” president. The disorder is clear — COVID-19 deaths, the economy, public unrest, absolute disdain from our long-term allies, campaign aides and White House staff going to jail in double figures, and the list goes on.
The unlawful part was on display this past Thursday, when campaigning in North Carolina, he tweeted that if people vote by mail they should then also go to the polling station and try to vote in person.
After the very stable genius made his inane comments, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted that Agent Orange had “outrageously encouraged” people in the state to “break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election.” What the gilded toad was advising voters to do is a felony in the Tar Heel State.
Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, issued a lengthy statement emphasizing that attempting to cast multiple ballots would constitute a Class 1 felony and that soliciting someone to vote twice is also a crime.
“It is illegal in all 50 states and under federal law to vote twice,” said Ellen Weintraub, a commissioner with the Federal Election Commission. “As any federal officeholder or law-enforcement official should know.”
But, if you take your guidance from President Bone Spurs, please try it this November and see how well it goes at your local polling site. I’m sure the groper-in-chief will pay your legal fees.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.