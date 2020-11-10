The members of the SPC Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Clarion would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served and are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.
On the 11th hour...of the 11th day...of the 11th month...the fighting of World War I ended in 1918. Originally declared “Armistice Day,” this day became a day of celebration and honored only veterans of WWI.
Then in 1954, Armistice Day was renamed “Veterans Day” to honor all veterans who served America.
Without the veterans of the American Revolution, perhaps there would not even be a United States of America.
Without the veterans of the Civil War, who fought on either side for what they believed in, the strong united America we know today might not be.
Without the WWI and WWII veterans, we might be living in a country where freedom of choice or the right to vote doesn’t exist.
And without those fighting the War of Terrorism, we might be living in constant fear without freedoms.
We recognize Veterans Day because America knows that without her veterans, there would be no “land of the free.” Please join me in honoring all veterans on this the Anniversary of the Armistice.
VALERIE DeCORTE
Americanism
Program Chairman,
Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary 2145, Clarion