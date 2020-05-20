Members of the Rimersburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 and Rimersburg American Legion Shearer-Shick Post 454 would like to thank all the volunteers who assisted in placing flags on veterans’ graves at the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Even during a time with the uncertainty associated with the current virus plaguing the world we are grateful for a community that recognizes the importance of honoring our deceased veterans. Safely over 900 flags were placed on graves.
When donated flags through normal supply routes were unavailable, the VFW and American Legion searched out an alternative source and purchased the flags placed on graves. But with school being closed and during previous years being accustomed to depending on sixth grade students to assist in placing flags, members wondered how they could easily accomplish the task of placing the flags. However students, parents and many other volunteers understood this need and stepped forward to insure veterans’ graves proudly displayed flags you will notice as you drive through the cemetery. We are very thankful for your efforts and your support of local veterans.
JACK MANION
Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132
and
TERRY CUSTER
Commander, American Legion Post 454