The officers and membership of the service organizations — the Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars 7132 — wish to express their sincere thanks to the following for helping make the Memorial Sunday Service and the Memorial Day program in Rimersburg a success.
Memorial Sunday Service — The Rev. John Milliron, pastor of the Baker Street Church of God for his inspiring message, and for Terry George as master of ceremonies.
Memorial Day Service — We extend grateful appreciation to Rachel Kindel for her heartfelt speech; we thank Rex Munsee for his participation; the Union High School marching band under the direction of Lisa Hummel; and the service organizations greatly appreciate the recitations given by eighth grade students from Union High School, Georgia Palm, Grace Kindel and Rebecca Solida.
Also, thank you to the police, fire police and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service for their assistance, and to Dustin Kifer for setting up the sound system, as well as many others who helped make the programs a success.
Finally, we salute the people of Rimersburg and surrounding area in attendance at both services, showing us they are supportive of our efforts in the two days of remembrance. Many thanks to all those marching units who participated in the parade.
TERRY CUSTER
Commander
American Legion Post 454
and
JOHN MANNION
Commander
VFW Post 7132