The officers and membership of the service organizations — the Shearer-Shick Post No. 454 of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7132 — wish to express their sincere thanks to the following for helping make the Memorial Sunday Service and the Memorial Day program in Rimersburg a success:
Memorial Sunday Service — The Rev. John Bargar, pastor of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church, for his inspiring message; Dana Solida for her beautiful vocal solo; and Bob Carmichael as Master of Ceremonies.
Memorial Day Service — We thank Steve Wiencek for serving as Master of Ceremonies. We extend grateful appreciation to Burton Kephart for his heartfelt speech. Thank you to the Rev. Mark Deeter for his participation in the program. We also thank the Union High School Marching Band under the direction of Lisa Hummel for their music, and to Judy Traister for her beautiful vocal selection. The service organizations greatly appreciate the recitations given by eighth grade students from Union High School, Cassidy McCullough, Nevaeh Smith and Owen Bish.
Also, thank you to the police, fire police and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service for their assistance, and to Dustin Kifer for setting up the sound system, as well as many others who helped make the program a success.
Finally, we salute the people of Rimersburg and surrounding area in attendance at either or both services, showing us they are supportive of our efforts in the two days of remembrance. Many thanks to the Gold Star families, ball teams, and other marching units who participated in the parade.
TERRY CUSTER
American Legion Post 454 Commander
and
JOHN MANNION
VFW Post 7132
Commander