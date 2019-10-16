Clarion County has a bright new candidate for county commissioner in Braxton White. For years, we have watched as the area shrinks year by year — population, businesses, even the university. A fresh approach is needed to revitalize this area. We can’t try to turn back the clock and “make it like it was;” we need to focus on making it a new and better place than it ever was. When it became clear that iron and steel were not coming back to Pittsburgh, folks there didn’t beat their heads against that wall — they literally “reinvented” Pittsburgh. It’s now recognized nationally as a major tech hub.
One of the things holding Clarion County back is a lack of public transportation. More folks would be willing and able to work if they could get to work. This lack affects seniors (a growing demographic in the county) but also impacts employers, as well as struggling people looking for employment. There is a bus program in its infancy that will get people from town out to the mall/YMCA area, but it serves nobody else in the county. Public transit is a major plank in Braxton’s platform.
There is an obvious problem with “blight,” and not of the agricultural variety. There are more and more abandoned and ill-maintained properties that restrict economic development and discourage people from moving in, as well as reducing real-estate values for current residents. Braxton’s plans will protect property values and increase overall revenue.
There is a need to address the issues of employee recruitment/retention in CYS. This agency protects our most vulnerable. Unaddressed problems in struggling families ripple through all aspects of life in the county: schools, neighborhoods and businesses. Braxton is committed to dealing with this.
These — and other issues — are all reasons why you should seek out, talk to, and vote for Braxton White for county commissioner.
DAN CAREY
Sligo