For quite a few years, Redbank Valley School District residents have had top quality schools with bargain basement prices. There are only four school districts in Pennsylvania with lower school property taxes than Redbank, and nobody in Clarion or Armstrong counties is lower.
Cost-cutting measures in the last 10 years include closing an elementary school, reducing teaching staff by over 20 positions, reducing custodial/maintenance staff, and consolidating administrative positions. The staff took a pay freeze for part of the last contract, and high deductible health care plans were instituted. In 2018, Redbank spent almost $1,000 less per student than the state average.
In the past few years, the budgetary reserve fund has been used to balance the budget. If we try to use that fund to help balance the budget this year, it will be depleted and may not even cover the costs. Also, there will be no savings left for unforeseen calamities.
If the school tax referendum does not pass, our schools will face major detrimental changes. In order to balance the budget, many essential programs and positions will have to be cut. People leaving the district would include a librarian and library aide, elementary art and music teachers, two elementary classroom teachers (sixth grade will have to move to the high school building), Dean of Students, high school secretary, nurse’s aide, and the athletic trainer. Reducing security may put the safety of our students at risk. Not only will the students lose out on music, art and library skills, their classroom teachers will have less time to plan worthwhile experiences because they will no longer have the minimal planning times provided while students have special classes.
If such cuts occur, our whole valley may lose the young singers and artists who have been blessing our churches, producing a wonderful musical at the high school, and enhancing programs at the Clarion County Fair and other venues in our area. Without an elementary background in art and music, only a limited number of them will be able to take full advantage of such opportunities.
We need to vote for the referendum on April 28, 2020.
HELEN TOY
New Bethlehem