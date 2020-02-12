“But if you have bitter envy and selfish ambition in your hearts, do not be boastful and false to the truth.”
Truth.
James 3:14 explains Senator Mitt Romney’s vote on the impeachment of Donald Trump. He voted his faith. As Representative Manager Adam Schiff stated several times during the House impeachment hearings, Truth matters. The people who testified in the House were under oath. They told the truth, including Trump appointee Gordon Sondland who donated a million dollars to Trump, and who was fired for telling the truth. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman who told the truth under oath during the House Impeachment hearings and his twin brother were frogmarched from their jobs by Trump’s staff. Their father had been concerned about telling the truth and sadly, their father was right.
My Mom, who grew up in Austria during World War II, was very concerned about me speaking up for the five things that I care about — children, the poor, seniors and veterans, as well as the environment. She may well be right in the end, because after the Greedy Old Propagandist senators voted against witnesses and the truth and voted to keep their ambitious power of office, Trump’s anger now has no restraint.
I fear for Mitt Romney’s safety. I fear for the safety of Americans speaking truth to Trump’s boastful, ambitious, angry power. Republicans in both the House and the Senate voted lockstep with Trump, except for Mitt Romney, including our local federal politicians, Rep. Thompson and Sen. Toomey. For them it’s all about the money and the selfish ambition to stay in power, not about truth, not about God and Country.
Vote for truth. Vote Blue!
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS, Mayport