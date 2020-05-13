This is no time to hurt the income of the Redbank Valley School District taxpayer. People are not working due to the virus, and older people on a fixed income need their money for food and bills.
The students will be fine and may not go back to school even in the fall.
We are in hard times now with no good look at the future. We must wait and see what next year brings.
This will bring you a large raise on your taxes. Mine will raise $1,500 in one shot. You need to check the formula to see your new bill!
Vote “No” on the school referendum.
ERNIE DINGER
New Bethlehem