After reading letters submitted to the editor by Christine Adams of Mayport, it is time to give my opinion of her ramblings.
Do you have children or grandchildren? Why would you want them to grow up in a socialist country? These “Demon-crats” are all for socialism and want to control the people.
Do you fear the Lord? I have seen some of your quotes from the Bible. Do you know the Dems have come out and openly said they are against Christianity? Obama was one of the main ones behind that.
Also, he was in with Crooked Hiliary, Lying Schiff, Brennan, Nadler, Chucky Schumer, Wicked Witch Pelosi and many others on the Russian collusion that they claimed President Trump was doing. Talk about a big liar, that would be Shifty Schiff. All these liars want to take President Trump down and destroy our great country.
Where were you when Obama gave $150 billion cash to Iran for a deserter, and gave them back their terrorists that killed our soldiers? Where were you when Hillary, Obama and others sold 20 percent of our uranium to Russia? Was that collusion? What about Bengazi? Like Hillary said, what’s it matter now, they are dead.
Also, Feinstein and others were against Kavanaugh because he was a Catholic, against abortion and that’s why these Dems said he wasn’t fit for the job.
If you back the “Demon-crat” Party, you are for same-sex marriage, for murdering babies after they are born, letting old people die as they won’t treat them. They are doing everything the Bible doesn’t allow. Read Romans.
No, I don’t want to see us voting by mail-in ballots. That would give the do-nothing Dems a way to rig it.
Soros wants to destroy our country by rigging the election. This idiot wants to do away with the Electoral College, voting machines, and do anything to give the Dems a win. Everything was OK until Hillary lost. Thank you, Lord.
Take a look at states that have liberal “Demon-crat” governors and mayors — California, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and others. Tent cities and homeless. Our own state governor is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. These liberals wanted something to happen to ruin President Trump and our economy (a depression). The Dems have done nothing since President Trump said he was running except impeach. They refused to come back to work three weeks ago so they could make our people suffer more and make President Trump look bad. What a waste of human life. Fire all the Dems and put their pay to good use.
If you want your life controlled by these moron Dems, vote Blue.
If you want to be free to pray, practice Christianity, have food, clothes, a car and home, vote Red. God bless the USA.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg