I decided to vote by mail for safety during the epidemic. The first thing I did as I marked my ballot was to vote “YES” on the school tax referendum. It is possible the state may freeze property taxes, making it impossible for our school district to give our students what they need, but I wanted to go on record for doing what I can for them.
Reducing the number of teachers and cutting programs would make it even harder for our schools to properly shepherd our children through the hardships and dangers created by the pandemic.
As we look toward reopening the schools, we simply must consider the safety of the students. At first, everyone thought the virus posed little risk to children, but they are discovering how false that is. Quite a few children are now being treated for a condition similar to toxic shock syndrome. Although these children now test positive for COVID-19 or have been found to have antibodies, they never suffered the usual symptoms. We must protect our children from this severe and deadly condition by shielding them from the virus. Crowded classrooms are a danger we cannot afford.
If we do not vote “YES” on the referendum, we will find the schools compelled to make cuts that will certainly increase the risks our children must face. Instead, we need to vote for increased revenue which will allow the schools to continue quality education while still protecting our children. We need to keep all the teachers and limit the class sizes for both objectives.
Even if the referendum passes, our district will still not have anywhere near to the highest taxes in our area.
Please vote YES.
HELEN TOY
New Bethlehem