Glancing over Votespotter on my computer, I was horrified that both Senator Toomey and Representative Thompson voted to lift sanctions on Russia via House Joint Resolution 30. Did Pennsylvanians expect our politicians to help Russia when they voted for these legislators? Votes matter.
A few days ago, Putin threatened the United States with nuclear missiles! Regardless of what President Trump may wish, Putin hates America. The FBI has investigated whether Trump works for Putin. My question is WWPD? It’s not What Would Jesus Do, it is What Would Putin Do? The answer is Watch Trump. He and Putin just restarted the Cold War. We are in grave danger. My guess is that North Korea’s dear leader is lying to America, too. Trump says he only cares that North Korea does not test missiles. Does he care that North Korea may not need anymore testing? They may be sure of their weapons’ capabilities!
I care that both dangerous countries aren’t allowed to succeed in their deadly agenda of lies to Trump while aiming weapons at my children and grandchildren. We deserve an honest broker of peace, yet Trump himself has far surpassed 8,000 lies during his presidency. Does truth matter to Trump?
Votes matter, lies matter, lives matter, facts matter. FACT: The Russia investigation of the Trump presidency has amassed at least seven convicted guilty members of Trump’s cabinet and election officials as well as indicted 13 Russian nationals, 12 Russian intelligence agents, and three Russian corporations. The threat is real, regardless of the lies.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport