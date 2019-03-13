Did you see where Shifty Schiff had his people spend 10 hours coaching Michael Cohen how to be a better liar like Schiff is? That is a conflict of interest as Schiff is one of the group wanting to get rid of President Trump.
Big mouth Waters, Cortez, Omar, Blumenthal (lied about being in the Korean Conflict), Pelosi, Biden, Corker and other far-Left Democrats are a disgrace to our country. They all tried to get President Trump with collusion with Putin, yet they are all for socialism, which is the same as communism. Either way, a dictator or the government controls you. You will have nothing, no car, no home, not enough to eat, no medical care and the list goes on. If you want to live like people in Russia and Venezuela, then vote Democrat.
Muslim Omar hates America (called our country garbage), hates Israel and others. She and others should be put out of our country. How did Omar get on the Foreign Affairs Committee? Are Pelosi and Schumer afraid of these radicals? And by the way, where is slick Chucky?
Judicial Watch puts out a publication called, “Verdict.” If you get a chance, get a copy and get your eyes opened. Did you know that George Soros supports the open society fund which promotes radical globalist agenda. About $5 million flowed through the State Department and U.S. aid. He and his affiliates want to destabilize legitimate governments, erase national borders, target conservative politicians and the list goes on.
Did you know Levi Strauss & Co. donated more than $1 million to the Everytown and Gifford’s anti-gun organizations? They are staging a war against the Second Amendment. Don’t support anyone trying to eliminate the right to bear arms. Save our rights and freedoms.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
Log In
