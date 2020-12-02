Surely there are taxpayers in Clarion County that disapprove of the way our commissioners are spending our money with their constant buying, leasing and renting of properties, while the courthouse is practically empty.
I remember when these guys were running for office. They held a meeting in the Rimersburg Community Building to give their proposals and tell what great things they were going to do. I attended this event and one statement they made stayed in my mind. They said if we didn’t vote them into office, the incumbents would put us millions of dollars in the red. Really!
The commissioners have done for the people of Clarion. They may help Clarion Borough, but if you look around, there isn’t much there and the mall is losing business. If the college closes, adios Clarion. Maybe the commissioners could use the courthouse as a tourist attraction.
They did nothing to keep Bi-Lo, Seidle’s, the glass plant, R&S Metals, Trader Horn and the list goes on and on.
What really burns me (and there should be a lot of taxpayers upset) was the way they misused COVID money (over $3 million) by buying more property.
There are people that are hungry and can’t pay bills. Also, this money should have gone to nursing homes, hospitals, ambulance services, fire departments, law enforcement, etc. Not for their pet projects. These guys sit on their duffs while these people put their lives on the line every day. Shame on the commissioners. Remember at the next election, put women in their positions.
Now onto letter-writer Steve Smith from Virginia. He straightened me out on one thing. I thought God was a male until I read his letter and he said God turned “her” back on Trump. Thanks, Steve-O. You seem to be one of the “Demon-crats” that Biden writes the articles for. I know your last two didn’t make sense to me. Try coming out of your basement, Steve-O. You guys still killing babies?
Can you believe the Dems want to open strip clubs, but not churches? How about Pennsylvania’s rigged election? Pray hard, we are going to need the Lord.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg