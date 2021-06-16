Biden came up with another great statement. The greatest threat to our country is not Russia, China or Iran. It is Global Warming. Really?
I don’t think the threat is any of the above. It is the Socialist “Demon-crat” Party — Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Waters and everyone in the Socialist Party. Look at the damage this bunch of morons has done in a little over 100-plus days. Border crisis, gasoline prices going up, food prices increasing and inflation going wild. Are we heading for a depression? Harris did a great job in Guatemala. She made them angry. Maybe if she stood at the border it may be all we need to turn the illegals back, saying they want no part of something that ignorant.
Biden is going to reverse President Trump’s Title X that cut a lot of funding to Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics use this money to kill babies, cut up the bodies and sell the parts to Advanced Bio Science Resources. Records show ABR was paid $12,000 up front per baby, some survivable out of the womb, between the gestational age of 16–24 weeks. Most purchases are for intact thymuses and livers shipped “fresh” on wet ice. The baby’s tissue is being used to create humanized mice for drug testing. This is a total disgrace and a sin. Murderers.
Have you heard what these anti-Americans are calling racist now? Apple pie! Really? These socialists have a large vocabulary. First, impeachment, tear down statues, get Trump, get in their face, Dr. Seuss, Potato Head, etc. Have you ever seen such childish antics?
These idiots calling everything racist are the ones that are racist. Biden and Obama started racism and dividing our country. Biden and his cronies are using the minorities just for votes. Better soon wake up before it’s too late to save the USA.
Why isn’t the Game Commission fighting to save the Second Amendment? Another waste.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg