Growing up in this community, I watched the Farmers & Merchants picnic grow into the Clarion County Fair of today, and watched it become a great community event. The rides, the shows, and my favorite, the food vendors. I saw young entertainers come through here and become big stars. Some things we all should take pride in.
This year was a disappointment for me and others I’ve talked with. Because of the COVID-19 virus, almost all fairs and events have been canceled for the safety of the people. This year, our fair became a protest against Gov. Wolf’s COVID plan. We were not told, until being seated for one of the great events, that it was to be a demonstration. No masks were worn, and social distancing was not observed. If this is what the people want, so be it. I would stay away myself for health reasons. If it was known that it was to be a demonstration, I would not have even considered going. It should have been advertised as such. Not everyone believes that COVID is fake.
I have no problem with the Republican Party, but somehow I can’t make myself believe they would endorse such a measure. I like both parties and their core values. Although I do favor the Democrats, I always consider the opposing views of the Republicans. It’s called democracy.
I believe this year someone descended from the core values of his party and took it upon himself to bring danger into our community. He was selfish by not considering the harm that might have happened because of his own personal agendas. I put responsibility on the fair board to make some changes so this will not reoccur.
JOHN CRAIG
Templeton