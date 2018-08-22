The last time I looked at the Farewell Address of George Washington I was a junior in high school. There was an excerpt of it in my American Literature textbook. Some facts to share with you about it: The Farewell was meant to be read and not given as a speech. It is quite lengthy and it is meant as a cautionary tale of what could happen to our republic if not “jealously guarded.” The Internet version I used is from U.S. Government Publisher. The following was taken from pages 14 and 16–19, and, while directly quoted, has been edited for the sake of length.
”All obstructions to the executions of laws, all combinations and associations with the real design to direct, control, counteract, or awe the regular deliberation and action of the constituted authorities, are destructive and of fatal tendency. They serve to organize the faction; to give it artificial and extraordinary force; to put in the place the will of the nation the will of a party, often a small but artful and enterprising minority of the community; and to make the public administration the mirror of the ill concerted and incongruous projects of faction, rather than the organ of consistent and wholesome plans digested by common councils and modified by mutual interests. (T)hey are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
The father of our country goes on to warn of the power of political parties. “Let me now take a more comprehensive view and warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party.
“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge natural to party dissension, is itself a frightful despotism. (T)he common and continual mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it.
“It (party) serves to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which find a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions.”
Finally President George Washington warns of the excess of power through encroachment.
“It is important, likewise, that the habits of thinking in a free country should inspire caution in those entrusted with its administration to confine themselves within their respective constitutional spheres, avoiding in the exercise of the powers of one department to encroach upon another. The spirit of encroachment tends to consolidate the powers of all departments in one and thus to create, whatever the form of government, a real despotism. A just estimate of that love of power and proneness to abuse it which predominates in the human heart is sufficient to satisfy us of the truth of this position. The necessity of reciprocal checks in the exercise of political power, by dividing and distributing it into different depositories and constituting each the guardian of the public weal against invasions by the others, has been evinced by experiments ancient and modern. To preserve them must be as necessary as to institute them. If in the opinion of the people the distribution or modification of the constitutional powers be in any particular wrong, let it be corrected by an amendment in the way in which the Constitution designates. But let there be no change by usurpation; for though this, in one instance, may be an instrument of good, it is the customary weapon by which free governments are destroyed. The precedent must always greatly overbalance in permanent evil any partial or transient benefit which the use can at any time yield.”
The relevance of these words today can not be understated or more appreciated.
ANNE CALLENBURG
New Bethlehem
(0) comments
