Some research on the internet said that there are 3,006 counties in the United States — 477 had the majority of votes for Biden. That left 2,529 United States counties that wanted to elect President Trump again. Percentage wise, that is 16 percent to 84 percent.
Pennsylvanians voted similarly to the rest of our nation. Of our 66 counties, 13 gave Biden the majority of votes and 53 gave their majority of votes to President Trump — that is 20 percent to 80 percent.
There seems to be plenty of evidence that blatant cheating occurred. And to everyone’s disbelief, our government leaders failed to investigate. We feel betrayed. What is behind all this hatred for President Trump and us?
They want to rule America to fit their agenda. They want political world conditions to be a certain way. It seems some of the time they want America to be the loser and a country they want to invest in to be the winner in world trade and power.
Since they want to make lies, cheating and violence the tools to get their way, their leader must be the “father of lies.” In Proverbs 6, it states the six things God hates, “A proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, and heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, a false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among the brethern.” The Bible also says when the wicked rule, the people mourn. Also, beware, as they have tried to make President Trump look guilty for something — anything. They may treat our good rallies and peaceful protests the same way. They may even plant some of their side’s lawbreaking agitators to cause our good efforts to be evil spoken of.
It seems it would be enlightening to read about Germany in the 1930s to see what blue states’ “government allowed” violence, looting and burning was about last summer. Bible prophecies also have some clues of where we are headed and why. Draw close to God and pray!
CAROLE SMITH
Hawthorn