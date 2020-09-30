On June 1, President Donald J. Trump stood in front of Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. holding up the Holy Bible to remind United States citizens that as citizens of a nation under God, they have a responsibility to up hold the Holy Bible, to love God, their country and their fellowman. The church behind President Trump had been recently vandalized as evinced by the boarded up windows and door.
Seeing President Trump holding up the Holy Bible made me very proud to have him as my United States President.
Since President Trump assumed the office of the presidency, he has been shamefully harassed by the liberal news media and the Democratic Party because he won the presidential election and they lost.
The liberal press (New York Times, CNN and some at Fox News) have been acting like spoiled brats who did not get their way, throwing a tantrum. Remember when the libs told school children that winning was not important, it is okay to lose? What a laugh! If they lose they cry like babies. The way they have been harassing President Trump for the past three years is disgraceful. Grown men and women behaving that way, you would think they were children.
Harassment is not freedom of speech. It is downright slander, libel and criminal behavior. They made up allegations like “colluding with the Russians” to win the presidential election. I still do not know what “colluding with the Russians” means, and nobody else knows either. It is just a loaded phrase to cast dispersion on an honest man’s integrity.
President Trump wants to make the United States of America great again and I believe with God’s help, he will do just that. I also believe we as a nation need to be on God’s side obeying Him.
God hates sin! Jesus died on the cross to save us from our sins. We need to trust in God and do good as individuals and as a nation. Yes, God hates sin, but he loves people. God wants us as Christian people to love our fellow man. This means first and foremost for Christian people to try to persuade unbelievers to believe in Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior. We Christians are not to take the civil laws into our own hands. No! The Holy Bible says let everything be done decently and in order.
John Adams the second president of the United States of America said: our U.S. Constitution was made for a religious and moral people. This was so, to allow our nation’s people to have as much freedom as possible and have as few laws as possible to permit more freedom.
When the U.S. Constitution was written, there was no need to write in the constitution not to abort human babies. People at that time were religious and moral. The Holy Bible told them that. God hates hands that shed innocent blood. (Proverbs 6:17 KJV) And an unborn baby is certainly innocent. Abortion must be stopped in the United States of America!
If the U.S. Constitution seems not to be working as well as it should, it is probably because a large number of our United States citizens are no longer moral and religious. We older citizens remember when our democratic government kicked God, Holy Bible reading and the Lord’s prayer out of the public schools.
I even believe in some American newspapers God was declared dead. Therefore, fewer and fewer moral and religious people and more young people growing up without morals and religion. The morality and religion allowed us to have more freedom with fewer laws. Now we need more laws to make people be considerate of their fellow man — more laws less freedom.
If we want God to be on our side, we have to be on God’s side. God hates sin! God loves people! God hates adultery and fornication. (Matthew 15:19 KJV) God loves people, but he wants people to repent of their sin. (Luke 13:3 KJV)
President Trump promised to make America great again. He did not promise to make the whole world great. Let each country make their own country great. People want as much freedom as they can have. For this to happen again, we need a country of moral and religious people.
I want to be a part of the solution to America’s problems, not a part of America’s problems.