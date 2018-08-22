Recent hearings on C-Span with Commerce Department Secretary Wilber Ross, exposed some truths. Previous administrations were willing to give power to an unconstitutional, unelected World Trade organization, removing the Constitutional decree that Congress regulate trade.
U.S. Senators engaged with Secretary Ross, regarding the harm to hard copy printing of newspapers due to tariffs placed on subsidized Canadian newsprint, also labeled UGW paper. Paper used to keep their costs down for customers, and accommodate employment and other company requirements.
USA paper mill industries have been dismantled or reduced in capacity due to regulations and trade deals that too many in Congress agreed to. Congress’s involvement only required an up or down vote to trade deals, worked out at the international level without their input.
Now, contact U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and tell him to co-sponsor and push passage of the Print Act, Senate Bill 2835, co-sponsored to his credit by Sen. Pat Toomey. The bill suspends tariffs on imported UGW paper until the Commerce Department completes an economic study of the newspaper and publishing industries.
Once the study is complete then the president would have to certify this tax on imported UGW paper is in America’s best interest. Taxpayers, government subsidized schools and entities, get their online upgrades due to your taxpayer dollars doled out to them.
Preserve hard copy printed newspapers assuring easily accessible information.
REGINA LIERMANN
Kiski Township
