What ever happened to the Golden Rule? You know the one: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
You would think during this time of the COVID-19 crisis the answer would be as plain as the mask on your face. Oh, you’re not wearing one! Why?
I’ll be honest. When this thing hit in March, and even before that, I didn’t go out much at all. My grocery shopping was to Riverside in town and the Dollar General store. If they didn’t have it, I did without. My first trip to Clarion was in June. It was probably the second week in June at that. During the time we were not to travel at all, the few places I went I wore my mask.
In June, Governor Wolf began to remove restrictions on businesses and restaurants to “open up the economy” again. I know many of my women friends were just waiting for hair salons to open. Somehow, the opening of the economy was like a sign that meant everything was back to normal. It’s not.
I agree, you can not expect working people to stay at home and not bring home a paycheck. I empathize with every small business owner in this town. We all rely on the effort of small businesses in this community and surrounding areas to supply everything from groceries to fixing our vehicles to providing take-out food to selling us auto and home insurance. Every business that I have gone into has had the staff masked and protected with a barrier of some kind. Thank you for that.
I also understand the discomfort that wearing a mask can cause. I have recently gone to shop for groceries with temperatures in the 80’s to 90 degrees and wore my mask and had that experience. For the two or three hours I had been out, it was stifling to wear that mask and it was the first thing I whipped off when I was in my car again.
All that being said, why do people think it is an impingement on their “rights” to have to wear a mask? In your everyday life you are required by some form of government, be it local, state or federal, to comply with the rules so everyone is safe. You drive on the correct side of the road, you obey stop signs and traffic lights, you have your car inspected for safety, the state issues you a driver’s license so you are legal to drive and you renew it every four years, you are allowed to park your car only where designated by local authorities, the federal government needs to take a census every 10 years so you fill that information in the form that is sent or log on to comply with the government. So if the government, either local or state, is requesting you wear a mask, why is that so hard to understand or comply with?
If the National Weather Service issued a warning because a blizzard was approaching, would your first instinct be to ignore it and put on a pair of shorts, a T-shirt, and flip flops and go to work? Probably not. You would dress appropriately, stock up on basic food items, make sure your car or truck was weatherized, and then maybe go to work. In other words, take appropriate precautions. It is the same thing here. All anyone is asking is for everyone to take precautions.
Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and if you feel unwell — stay home! No one is invincible from this disease. Younger people may be more resilient when the disease strikes and their immune system may kick in quicker to fight it, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get it. As we all are aware, older people and those who have underlying illness or disease are especially vulnerable.
What amazes me is that we all have or had parents, we all have or know young children or even infants, we all know or are related to someone who is older (like 65 years old and above). You would think that you would want to protect them as best as you can.
If the best way to protect the ones you love and care for is to wear a mask, if the least you can do to stop or slow down the spread of this virus is to wear a mask, if the least you can do to save a life is to wear a mask, what’s the problem with doing so?
This is the best time to live the Golden Rule — Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
ANNE
CALLENBURG
New Bethlehem