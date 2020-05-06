Well, Wicked Witch Pelosi is at it again. President Trump wanted the members of the House to come back to work last week (during this pandemic crisis), and she refused to call the members back to session. These good-for-nothings are a waste of human life and a big waste of taxpayer money.
These “Demon-crats” want this crisis to last a long time to make President Trump look bad. You would have to be a total idiotic moron to blame this virus on one person, President Trump. You think times are tough now? Vote a Democrat into the presidency and you will find out what real socialism is. You won’t have anything to call yours. You will be under government control and they will run your life. And if you don’t do as they say, you will no longer exist.
We don’t hear the media reporting how President Trump helped New York state and all the other liberal states run by Democrats. Just look at our own state run by a “Demon-crat” governor, Tom Wolf. He is the governor that said the prayer the women opened the session for representatives was horrifying.
Here’s some terrific news. Hillary is going to be deposed, not because of anything the Department of Justice or government investigators have done, but because of a citizen watchdog group’s freedom of information request and a perceptive judge. A federal judge has ordered Hillary to sit for a sworn deposition regarding her use of a private email account while serving as secretary of state. Will she lie under oath?
How about Joe Biden? He claims President Obama was in on the threat when Biden threatened the U.K. if they wouldn’t fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden, they wouldn’t get the billion dollars.
I hear Shifty Schiff is trying to pin the virus on President Trump. Are we in for another year of impeachment and another year the “Demon-crats” do nothing? How much more do we have to smell Schiff?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg