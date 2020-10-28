There is a great divide in our country, both politically and spiritually. You know the political differences. Free market capitalism as we have had, or socialism rules. The United States staying autonomous, or having America be subject to world ruling entities which have in mind bringing down U.S. power. Then there is the unlimited illegal entry to the United States, the take-over of our healthcare for the government to regulate and dispense as its current leader dictates, and the racial issues. Many people are having their eyes opened of how they have been manipulated into thinking the way their “overseers” have propagandized them to think. You can review the #WalkAway testimonies on YouTube.
Also, we need responsible men and women. If they start a new life between them, let that little girl or boy (from conception chromosomes and genes) develop into the light or dark haired child they were meant to be. There are ministries in Clarion and Kittanning ready to help you.
On the spiritual side, the big divide is belief in an Almighty God, creator and sustainer of all life functions, designer of nature, scientific and universe laws. But some say there is no God. All things just happened and evolution explains the rest.
Christians believe our Creator wants to be a part of our lives. And He gave us a free will to decide for ourselves if we want Him. With a free will comes the inevitable self-seeking. We want our way and not God’s all too often. He did give us a way of escape from our selfishness, and forgiveness is available to those who humbly seek it.
God is love. He gave his Son to us and for us. That’s what Christmas and Easter are all about. Some people choose not to believe. They do not want to hear what the God of the Bible says. They will decide what is good and bad and how and why the world will end (climate change), not what the Bible says.
So, which future do you choose?
CAROLE SMITH
Hawthorn