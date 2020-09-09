I am starting to see whispers of hope and positive change. Knowledgeable and good people are beginning to see that so much of the fear and anxiety being pushed upon us daily is outright propaganda. Lies flagrantly used to control us and make us comply with a strange unAmerican Marxist Agenda that is wicked to the core.
It appears that we, as a nation, can only be lied to for so long. Then, it starts to dawn on people that have even one ounce of discernment, that we are systematically being led down a pathway that only benefits tyrants and thieves. Marxists wish for us great harm, they use fear to push people into factions and then pit those newly minted factions against each other to wreck our society.
But, fortunately, Americans tend to love their neighbors, hate what is evil and trend towards the light of truth. This new epiphany of not tolerating lie stacked upon lie, while seeing past the obvious half-truths and manipulations cast towards normal loving Americans has finally been exposed for what it is; anti-American slander wrapped in poisonous godless dogma.
We must allow ourselves this breath of fresh air! Together we can use this new momentum to see past the control freaks and tear off the masks of fear being forced upon us as a nation. Time to step up, get vocal and declare freedom to return to what it means to be an American! Free to worship, travel, smile, laugh, love, shake hands, hug, sing and dance as we so please. Where we please. When we please.
Years ago I saw a movie about the formation of the modern day CIA, which was originally called the OSS. One of those original founders, seated at the highest levels of field operations in the global theatre of war, was asked, “Why are you so dedicated to protecting America?”
His answer, spoken with fearless candor, was telling, “Because I am an American! I have no where else to go.”
We, as a nation, must protect our cherished home, love what we have with all of our strengths, and never allow any enemy, either foreign or domestic, to steal what is righteously ours. It is our sacred duty to do so. Our loved ones are counting on us in this present time that we all inhabit. Along with generations far into our unseeable future, whom we shall never know, souls that are hoping to be allowed the absolute unbridled joy of growing up in a world that includes this blessed hope called the United States of America.
Where we go one, we go all!
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township