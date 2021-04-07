Shall we do a bit of reflection on who benefits from the current actions being taken by our fully compromised new administration?
Wide open borders for illegal entry into the USA, the cost of doing so and subsequent chaos in border towns (and even much deeper into our homeland): Benefits cartels smuggling both drugs and humans. China profits by providing both chemicals and materials for the creation of synthetic drugs. Various enemies of the USA who are allowed to insert teams (sleeper cells) and personnel (spies) in order to further their agendas in weakening and disrupting the USA at every level.
Mask mandates: Taking total control of the population by using fear tactics via endless repetitive pronouncements that COVID-19 is deadlier than it truly is. Added collateral benefits for those who sue for total and complete dominion over all aspects of life in the USA. Obedience via decree. Lower the energy of the human population by increasing CO2 levels, while lowering oxygen intake, creating a lethargic and slower population base as well as a greater lack of interaction and communication across all sectors of society. Virtually zero human emotion can be observed while wearing a mask. Two more undesirables are annoyance and rage.
Complete top-down control of the DOJ and all of its affiliated agencies: Too numerous to list. But it is safe to say that the “political elites” are no longer going to be “harassed” by allowing the truth to be known about their illegal activities as they permit themselves the right to free range across a wide spectrum of trampling on our God-given human rights. Also, even more important aspects: Freezing all investigations of former crimes. Collusion with foreign powers. Allowing for zero transparency of ongoing pay-to-play scenarios. By exercising total control over who and what the DOJ investigates, all past, current and future crimes by the “ruling elites” shall go unpunished forever.
School closures and chaos: Cements power of public union sectors over the Democratic Party. Allowing for future demands over ever-increasing pay and benefits for the union’s members. Simultaneously decreasing workload and qualification criteria. Unfortunately, this ensures a lower quality of educational experience for America’s students by having zero emphasis on rigorous curriculums. Children will have a lower quality experience and become easier to manipulate for their entire lifetimes. They will no longer intrinsically understand the greatness and uniqueness of America’s inherent goodness. And how we, as a nation, have been such a revolutionary leap forward for all of mankind. Americans enjoy individual freedoms and liberties, which other nations throughout history never achieved.
Controlled elections via software programming (speaks for itself): Henceforth, all critical positions in government will be “selected” and not elected. After all, proper voting is way too messy! Fair elections might actually allow We the People to take back the reigns of power while exposing all of the above to the light of truth.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township