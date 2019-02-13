Who do you love?
Let’s go beyond the obvious of loving family, country and yourself.
You love Jesus, a Jewish rabbi (teacher) who it turned out, was the son of the one true God, if you believe as I do and are a Christian.
Do you love the one true God, the Dad of Jesus, who it turns out, met the Jew Abraham in the desert and told him if he circumcised himself and all the males in his household, that with this covenant he and his whole tribe would get a gift of real-estate, today’s Israel? Abraham’s God kept his word. It is unclear if you were a servant of Abraham, yet a male in his household, that you would be provided a parcel of this real-estate, “after investing skin in the game.” So in that case, a servant may not love the one true God, but yet many servile types can and do love Jesus, his only son. Many public servants are reviled to be considered servile, so they self-serve, and yet claim to love Jesus, but you have to wonder how they are going to fit in heaven. Let’s take a vote, perhaps! Anyone, Anyone.
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion
