In Joe Lewis’ Rimersburg Rules column in the Aug. 21-22 edition of The L-V, he addresses “Delusional Disorder” and proposes several examples. I recognize that his column was probably written a week or more prior to publication, but if he had waited one more week, he would have had the following frightening examples to help illustrate the concept.
Donald Trump: “I am the chosen one.” In case you missed it on video, in the midst of answering a question about his ongoing trade war with China, President Bone Spurs turned from reporters, looked to the sky and proclaimed, “I am the chosen one.” Delusional disorder? Certainly.
The same week the Groper-in-Chief tweeted a quote from Wayne Allyn Root, a Newmax talking head, who called him “the King of Israel.” T-Rump had no hesitation in tweeting “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world… Jewish people in Israel love him...like he’s the King of Israel.” The reaction in Israel (and elsewhere) – “no, not even close”. Delusional disorder? Certainly.
The Commander-in-Cheat (see the book of the same name by Rick Reilly, highlighting T-Rump’s penchant for cheating at golf — not to mention taxes and wives), during the dark days of the 2016 GOP Convention, rattled off a list of what he saw as the myriad of problems in the U.S. he claimed, “I am your voice. I alone can fix it”. Delusional disorder? Certainly.
So many examples, so little time or space.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.