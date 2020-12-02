Donald Trump has been the most effective President in the history of America, he has had an astounding amount of stellar accomplishments that have launched this nation into a place that has never been equaled before, and is the epitome of all nations on the planet. In his first term Trump turned America back into a winning proposition for Americans. Trump’s motto of “America First” was a positive change over the situation that Bush/Cheney and Obama/Biden had left behind as they exited the White House.
Trump, who is an astute businessman, applied the appropriate amount of pressure on tyrannical dictators around the world. Trump sought out and killed those who deserved it, dealt harshly with those who were taking advantage of us, and won our battles through diplomacy as well as negative reinforcement. Unfortunately, with the exception of those un-American Democratic politicians in D.C. who wish to destroy this nation, Trump is an American hero!
The integrity of the election was absolutely and unequivocally corrupted by massive, well orchestrated fraud from the Democratic Party, unknown foreigners and the MSM. Nobody who even remotely watched the news or read a newspaper believes Biden/Harris won the election. Nobody! In fact, millions of “old school” Democrats cast their ballots for Donald Trump. Yes, Trump won the election overwhelmingly due in part to support of Democrats and Independents. I applaud them! As Sleepy Joe Biden holed up in his basement, Donald Trump was drawing tens of thousands of supporters, of all political persuasions to his rallies, and they certainly stood in line to vote for President Trump and their shared vision of America.
At the election inquiry in Gettysburg on Nov. 25, testimony showed the following. It was revealed that in Pennsylvania an excess of 575,000 mail in ballots were cast for Biden, and 3,200 for Trump, also, 1.8 million mail in ballots were sent out, however, 2.3 million ballots were returned. Really? Washington, D.C. Democrats are ruthless and unscrupulous, there are no depths too low that they won’t stoop to take power of this nation! Trump did not lose the election, it is being stolen!
If this “Third World” type election goes unchallenged and unchanged, we as a free nation will cease to exist. The “Rule of Law” and the U.S. Constitution must be preeminent, without exception. Lawlessness has been eating away like a cancer for decades across the nation, and has no role to play in American politics. Seventy-five million Americans, the majority, legitimately cast their ballots in good faith as American Patriots for Donald Trump, and there will be hell to pay if their votes are ignored, trashed or outnumbered by fraudulent ballots!
The challenge to prove illegitimacy of the election is working its way toward the SCOTUS. With the addition of three “originalist” Justices placed on the bench by Trump, I feel confident (5-4 decision) that the infractions of the voting laws are so blatant and overwhelming that justice and the Rule of Law will prevail, and Trump will serve a second term. The question is not just whether Trump wins the election, it is if America as we know it will survive.
”Without liberty and equality under the law, there cannot exist the tranquility of mind, which results from the assurance of this to every citizen, that his own personal safety and rights are secure...it is the end and design of all free and lawful Governments.” — Samuel Adams
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora