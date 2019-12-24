As many of you may have noticed the Rimersburg Veterans Museum has been closed for the past few months. I have been remiss in reporting the “temporary” closure to the public. We have been experiencing some problems with the interior sewer lines in the building. We are in the process of rectifying the problems. We anticipate reopening the museum in March of 2020.
We also want to thank all of those that purchased tickets for the gun raffle that was held in November. The winners were Steve Wiencek, T.L Stewart and Jim Henry. Thanks also to Ord Randolph (Randolph’s Gun Shop).
We also appreciate the participation of the singers and, of course, all those that attended our annual Christmas concert.
The Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum is dedicated to keeping alive the memories and the history of those that have given so much in the defense of our freedom. We have many artifacts and displays in the museum. Our Wall of Honor serves to show those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. Our displays show the history of the wars that have been fought to preserve our freedoms. Our Board of Directors is dedicated to these principles.
We could not carry on without the fundraisers and donations from the public.
Anyone wishing to make a donation to the maintenance and preservation of the museum can send it to: The Rimersburg Veterans Park and Museum, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Our Board of Directors, Larry Murray, Jim McCullough, Bill Coradi, Steve Wienceck, Alan Carmichael, Bob Carmichael, Pat Brothers, Chuck Brothers, Sue Solida, Carol Scott and Terry George, donate and dedicate their time and talents to the ongoing upkeep of the Park and Museum.
One last thing. I want to thank all of those that help to move the picnic tables each spring and fall. These people show up, load the tables and unload them. It doesn’t take much time but these guys take time out of their busy days to spend a short period of time helping out.
Thank You. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
TERRY E. GEORGE
President
Rimersburg
Veterans Memorial Park and Museum