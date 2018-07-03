The Women of the Moose in New Bethlehem would like to thank the following businesses and individuals that helped make our 5th Annual Golf Tournament such a huge success!
Our Gold sponsors were: Tom Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC, The Moose Lodge No. 366 and Rimersburg VFW Post 7132.
Tom Seidle of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC in Clarion also sponsored the Hole-in-One Insurance for the 2018 Buick Encore.
Our Hole Sponsors were: Slagle Glass Service, New Bethlehem Knights of Columbus, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Some Beach Trucking, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and New Bethlehem Subway.
The following is a list of donors for individual prizes, food and monetary donations:
Pinecrest Country Club, Clarion County Fair, Redbank Valley Community Center, Sweet Delights, Daddy’s Main Street, Lana Hockenberry, Smith’s Country Store, Tiffany Bowser, Mayport Mercantile, JM Smucker Company, Tuff’s Smokin’ Grill, Pittsburgh Steelers, Laurel Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center, Primitive Trash to Treasure, Putneyville Store, Redbank Chevrolet, Pennsylvania National Guard, Redbank Valley School District, Bargain Barn, Matt’s Beer Barn, Thirty One by Heidi Shumaker Clinger, Barb Veronesi, TechReady Professionals, Tom’s Riverside, The Rehab Centre of Clarion, Arby’s, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Michelle Slagle, Zack’s Shack, Studio K, Pittsburgh Brewing Company, Cheryl Shreckengost and The Country Store.
In addition to the above mentioned, the golf tournament would not have been possible without the help of the following people working hard that day to help keep everything running smoothly: Patrick Slagle, Ted Wells, Bill Smith, Bill Snyder, Sarah Shumaker, Tammy Allenbaugh, Corinne Shaffer, Steve Bowser, Jake Bowser, and my fellow Women of the Moose Board members: Geri Snyder, Ashley Wells, Michelle Slagle, Shallah Veronesi and Ali Levier.
Also, I would like to thank all the golfers who participated and give a special thanks to Adam Martino and all the staff at Pinecrest! I hope I have not overlooked anyone.
Next year, our tournament will be held on July 20 at Pinecrest.
In closing, we were able to give six $500 scholarships to graduating seniors this year. The students receiving scholarships were: Kalyn Kunselman, Patty Smith, Tiffany Lamb, Haley Minich, Makayla Guntrum and Kaia Rearick.
Thanks again and hope to see you all next year!
LISA BOWSER
New Bethlehem Women of the Moose
