The Women of the Moose in New Bethlehem would like to thank the following businesses and individuals that helped make our 7th Annual Golf Tournament such a huge success! This was our best year yet!
Our Gold Sponsors were: New Bethlehem Moose Lodge No. 366, Veronesi Auto Sales and Luton’s Plumbing and Heating.
Our Silver Sponsors were: Reinhart Food Service and Kronospan.
Our Hole Sponsors were: Bill McGregor, GlassWorks, Doc Farley and Tyler Ruby.
Tyler Ruby also sponsored the Longest Drive Contest.
The following is a list of donors for individual prizes, food and monetary donations: Pinecrest Country Club, Matt’s Beer Barn, Adam and Wendy Barrett, TechReady Professionals, Jake Bowser, Vintage Pet Resort, Putneyville Store, Joe’s Pizza, Tom’s Riverside, Moore Physical Therapy, Pat Wasilowski, Key Beverage, A-Plus, Mayport Gas, Carol Clemens, Alice Kinnan, Redbank Chevrolet, The Leader-Vindicator, Debz Twisted Scizzors, Sue Dougherty, LuLaRoe Tammy Allenbaugh, Corinne Shaffer Thirty-One, Lanna Hockenberry, Steven Mohney, Clarion Arby’s, Live Infinitely by Shad Doverspike, Mary Kay by Tiffany Bowser, Magnolia & Vine by Cheryl Shreckengost, Sabika by Autumn Boddorf and Martha Blake.
In addition to the above mentioned, the golf tournament would not have been possible without the help of the following people working hard that day to help keep everything running smoothly: Patrick Slagle, Ted Wells, Bill Snyder, Tammy Allenbaugh, Corinne Shaffer, Steve Mohney, Lacy Sankey, Donny Mohney, Tracy Stewart, Steve Bowser, Jake Bowser, Tiffany Bowser, Danielle Drum, Kaylee Wells, Brayden Wells and my fellow Women of the Moose Board members: Lisa Bowser, Geri Snyder, Michelle Slagle and Shallah Veronesi.
Also, I would like to thank all the golfers who participated and give a special thanks to Andy Martino and all the staff at Pinecrest! I hope I have not overlooked anyone.
Proceeds will be given to graduating Redbank Valley seniors as scholarships next spring.
Next year, our tournament will be held on Aug. 28 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course in Clarion. Please note the change in venue.
Thanks again! Hope to see you all next year!
ASHLEY WELLS
New Bethlehem
Women of the Moose